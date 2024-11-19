Ashneer Grover finally breaks silence after getting schooled by Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 18

Follow us on Image Source : X Ashneer Grover was one o the judges in Shark Tank India Season 1.

Ashneer Grover, a well-known entrepreneur and former Shark Tank judge, has finally broken his silence and addressed his recent interaction with Salman Khan at the weekend special episode on Bigg Boss 18. During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 18, host Salman schooled Ashneer over some controversial remarks he had made about him in the past. Now, Ashneer took to his X (previously called Twitter) handle and shared his take on the interaction with Salman.

What did Ashneer say?

In his post, Ashneer shared a long caption along with a picture of himself with the actor. Calling Salman, a 'great host and actor', Ashneer wrote, ''I hope you enjoyed the Bigg Boss weekend ka vaar! I had good fun. And I am sure the particular episode got great TRP/viewership.''

''BTW all of statements below are TRUE: - Salman is a great host & actor - Salman knows what works on Bigg Boss - I’ve always praised Salman for his sense of self and business - not a single thing demeaning said for him ever - My deal numbers are always correct (bank/auditor verified) - Met Salman in an exclusive meeting on the brand collab for 3 hours in May 2019 in JW Marriott Juhu - along with the director of ad (it’s ok if he doesn’t remember me - I was not a public figure then - he meets tons of people) - The invite for coming as guest on Bigg Boss was not ‘unnamed’ - just like the cheque for the same ;) And finally, I’ve a pic with him - which I didn’t earlier ;) Thanks @BeingSalmanKhan. Keep rocking!'' he added.

See the post:

How it all started?

Last year, Ashneer Grover appeared on a Vagehra Vagehra podcast where he spoke about being denied the opportunity to click a picture with him. When Ashneer apologised to Salman, the actor said, ''I don't feel bad about all these. It's just that when you give a wrong impression to someone about a person, that's not right. Later it will bite you itself.''

