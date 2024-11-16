Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Or Singham Again, which film will premiere first on OTT? Check here

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again were released in cinemas on November 1, 2024

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again were released on the occasion of Diwali on November 1. Both film have been performing well at the box office despite giving tough competition to each other in cinemas. Not only this, both films are going neck-to-neck at the box office in terms of collections. As per Sacnilk, Singham Again has minted Rs 223.25 crore in 15 days while Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has earned Rs 220.4 crore so far in 15 days. However, there are some fans who are awaiting the release of these two films on OTT platforms. So, let us find out which film will be releasing on digital first and on which platform.

Which film will release first on OTT?

The makers of these films have not confirmed their OTT release dates and platforms. However, Netflix is most likely to feature Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on the platform as its previous two instalments are available on it already in India.

On the other hand, Singham Again (2011) is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video while its next chapter, Singham Returns, is available on JioCinema. However, several posters of Singham Again clearly shows the logo of Prime Video on it, which means it will surely land on the platform.

Talking about the release dates of these films, it is still not confirmed by either the film's makers or the digital giants. But it is expected that these films will arrive on OTT in the first week of January 2025.

Meanwhile, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 stars Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan and Madhuri DIxit Nene in key roles. On the other hand, Singham Again stars Ajay Devgn in the lead roles and has a plethora of actors as supporting cast including Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor.

