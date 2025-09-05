Ashish Warang, known for impactful performances in Sooryavanshi, Mardaani and Drishyam, dies Well-known actor Ashish Warang, best known for his work in films like 'Drishyam', 'Sooryavanshi' and 'Ek Villain Returns', has reportedly passed away on September 5, 2025.

New Delhi:

Actor Ashish Warang, who played the role of Ashish Tambe in Akshay Kumar's film 'Sooryavanshi', passed away today, September 5, 2025. The actor's death has left his colleagues and friends in mourning. The news of his sudden demise has spread grief in the entertainment world and shocked everyone. The actor has entertained the audience to the fullest by working in many Hindi and Marathi films.

In his acting career, he has featured in several Bollywood films, including 'Drishyam', 'Sooryavanshi', 'Mardaani', and 'Ek Villain Returns', among others. According to IMDb, he last appeared in the action drama film 'Bombay', which was directed by Sanjay Niranjan. The movie also features Deepshikha Nagpal, Danish Bhatt, and Gavie Chahal in key roles.

