Patralekhaa opens up about the challenges of egg-freezing: 'Pregnancy was easier' Actress Patralekhaa, who is expecting her first child with Rajkummar Rao, recently revealed that conceiving naturally was simpler than her egg-freezing experience three years ago.

New Delhi:

Phule actress Patralekhaa, along with her husband and actor Rajkummar Rao, announced in July that they are expecting their first baby this year. However, in a recent interview with Soha Ali Khan on her YouTube podcast 'All About Her', Patralekhaa spoke candidly about her pregnancy journey and revealed that she had frozen her eggs nearly three years ago.

During the conversation, Patralekhaa also mentioned that, compared to the egg-freezing procedure she had previously undergone, conceiving naturally turned out to be much simpler.

She said, "I had also frozen my eggs about three years back, and now that I am pregnant, I feel pregnancy was way easier than freezing the eggs. My doctor didn't tell me how difficult it was going to be."

Patralekhaa further said that the process was emotionally and physically exhausting. She recalled the moment and said, "Also, the blues that I had once my egg freezing was done. So between the two, I would always recommend that the young girls should just get pregnant. It's just easier than going through that whole process."

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao announce pregnancy

The couple announced their pregnancy on July 9 by sharing a heartfelt post on Instagram. They posted a creative image post, which has a note that reads, "Baby on the way Patralekhaa & Rajkummar," and captioned the post as "Elated", along with two red heart emojis.

About the actor's work front

On the work front, Patralekhaa was last seen in the period drama film 'Phule' alongside Pratik Gandhi and Vinay Pathak in the lead roles. On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao, who last appeared in the action thriller film 'Maalik', will feature in the comedy drama film 'Toaster' opposite Sanya Malhotra, Archana Puran Singh, and others in pivotal roles.

