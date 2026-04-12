'Aapki aur sirf aapki Asha': What was the legendary singer's last Instagram post?

New Delhi:

Asha Bhosle breathed her last on April 12 at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. The legendary singer was admitted to the hospital on April 11 and passed away a day later due to multiple organ failure, as confirmed by her family and doctors.

Everyone's beloved Asha Tai was quite active on social media. She would often share posts on her work, family and pages from her daily life. Her last post on Instagram is a testimony of how, even at the age of 92, the veteran singer was way ahead of her time.

What was Asha Bhosle's last Instagram post?

"Aapki aur sirf aapki asha... Singer since 1943 (sic)", read the bio on Asha Bhosle's Instagram account. In the weeks leading up to her passing on April 12, 2026, Asha Bhosle left behind one final collaboration for listeners. Titled The Shadowy Light, the track appeared on Gorillaz’ ninth studio album The Mountain (Parvat), which was released on February 27, 2026.

Sharing her last work, she wrote, "The song ‘The Shadowy Light’ holds deep meaning for me. Visiting Varanasi and travelling along the most sacred river Ganges, observing closely what I saw, I understood the meaning of life, who I was and what I was supposed to do on earth. On ‘The Shadowy Light’, my crossing this deep river signifies my life’s journey… my birth, my relationships, my dedication to music, my achievements and my duties as a daughter, mother, sister, wife and a Hindu Indian. The boatman is my music, my guide across this river of life, and when I get to the other side, my journey shall be complete. I shall attain moksha (ultimate freedom) wherein I shall become one of the thousands of sounds floating all around us. If you put some of them together, they form a beautiful tune. Therefore, I shall become one of those sounds, which shall eventually become a musical note in a beautiful song which shall be heard by several generations for thousands of years. This freedom to become one with nature is what awaits me on the other side of the river.” - Asha Bhosle (sic)."

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ASHA BHOSLE) Asha Bhosle's Instagram description

Asha Bhosle to be cremated with full state honours on April 13

Asha Bhosle was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on April 11 after suffering from a chest infection and exhaustion. Her granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, had earlier shared that she was undergoing treatment.

Her son, Anand Bhosle, confirmed the news and shared details of the final rites. People can pay their last respects from 11 am at Casa Grande in Lower Parel, her residence. The last rites will take place at 4 pm on Monday at Shivaji Park with full state honours.

Also read: Asha Bhosle dies at 92: Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan remember veteran singer | Read posts