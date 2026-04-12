Asha Bhosle dies at 92: Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan remember veteran singer | Read posts

New Delhi:

Tragic news from the Indian music world has plunged the entire nation into mourning. The passing of the 'Queen of Melodies,' Asha Bhosle has saddened the nation. This news left a deep emotional impact on the city's music lovers and admirers, as if they had lost one of their very own. From common man, athelet, celebs to politicians, everyone is mourning the death of Asha Tai.

Bollywood superstars Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan also paid tribute to Padma Vibhushan Asha Bhosle on her demise. Both the actors took to their Instagram profiles to remember the veteran singer and pay homage.

Aamir Khan's post

Aamir Khan wrote, 'Ashaji's sudden demise is a shock to all of us and a loss which cannot be conveyed in words. She was the last of the great four. Ashaji passing away marks the end of an era. She will always live with us through her songs. Her voice will always ring in our hearts. My heartfelt condolences to her family. Love and respect always.'

Shah Rukh Khan's post for Asha Tai

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan shared a picture with the legendary singer and wrote, 'It's truly sad to learn about Asha Tai's passing. her voice has been one of the pillars of Indian cinema and will continue to resonate world over for centuries to come. A talent that will outlive many, she always showered me with blessings and love and i will miss her. Rest in Peace Asha Tai. love you.'

(Image Source : AAMIR KHAN AND SHAH RUKH KHAN'S INSTA)Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram stories for Asha Bhosle

Asha Bhosle's funeral will be held tomorrow

For the unversed, Asha Bhosle died Sunday morning (April 12) due to multiple organ failure, as revealed by her relatives and physicians. Her body will be cremated tomorrow at 4 pm at Shivaji Park, Mumbai.

“My mother died today. She is to be mourned tomorrow morning at 11 am at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, which is her residence. Tomorrow afternoon at 4 pm, her last rites will be conducted at Shivaji Park,” said her son, Anand Bhosle.

Also Read: Asha Bhosle family tree: Inside the Mangeshkar-Bhosle musical legacy