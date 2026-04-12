Asha Bhosle family tree: Inside the Mangeshkar-Bhosle musical legacy

New Delhi:

Long before she became one of India's most popular musicians, Asha Bhosle was shaped by her family's strong connection to music. Raised in the Mangeshkar family, her life is characterised not only by her exposure to artistry but also by a series of losses which defined her future as a career in music but was also filled with challenges.

For the unversed, Asha Bhosle comes from the famous Deenanath Mangeshkar's family. The untimely death of her father put pressure on the siblings to earn and made them pursue their musical careers at the age of 9.

Asha Bhosle and her siblings

In the family was also Lata Mangeshkar, known for her monopoly on playback singing, who made life very difficult for others in the same domain. Besides her, other notable siblings in the family included sisters Usha Mangeshkar and Meena Khadikar and brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar.

For Asha Bhosle, pursuing a career among such a renowned family was no simple feat and involved breaking boundaries and venturing into the unknown.

Asha Bhosle's marriage

The private life of Asha Bhosle has been closely tied to her professional successes. At an early age, she got married to Ganpatrao Bhosle; however, her subsequent marriage to one of the most celebrated music director RD Burman became a significant part of her biography, as well as her artistic heritage. Together, they created a lot of famous pieces of music in Bollywood, thus intertwining personal and professional lives.

Asha Bhosle's children

Three children were born to Asha Bhosle and her first husband, Ganpatrao Bhosle: two sons, Hemant and Anand, and one daughter, Varsha. She brought up these three children alone after divorcing her first husband in 1960. Sadly, Asha lost her first-born son, Hemant, in 2015 due to cancer, while her daughter, Varsha, expired in 2012.

Recently, her granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, has appeared in the media, presenting another side of a strong musical legacy.

Also Read: Do you know Asha Bhosle's name is inscribed in the Guinness Book of World Records? Here's why