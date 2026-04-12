Asha Bhosle death: Times when legendary singer collaborated with sister Lata Mangeshkar to create magic

New Delhi:

Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92 due to exhaustion and chest infection last night. But do you know she worked with her sister Lata Mangeshkar in composing songs? Yes! Following in the footsteps of their father Pandit Deebanath Mangeshkar, the two sisters, Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle, took the Indian music scene by storm.

They made a great contribution to the soundtrack of Indian cinema for several years. Here are a few examples of their collaborations in music.

Music collaboration between Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar

Mann Kyon Behka Re: It is a song from the movie Utsav released in 1984. The composition of this song was done by Laxmikant Kudalkar and Pyarelal Sharma and was performed by Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, and Laxmikant-Pyarelal.

Jab Jab Tumhe Bhulaya Tum Aur Yaad Aaye: It is a song from the 1964 movie Jahan Ara. The song was written by Madan Mohan and lyrics were penned by Rajendra Krishan.

Koi Ayega Ayega: It is a song that features in the 1962 movie Professor. The song was rendered by Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle. The music was composed by Shankar Jaikishan with lyrics by Hasrat Jaipuri.

Paake Akeli Mohe: It is a Hindi song that was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle. Paake Akeli Mohe is an audio track from the album Jail Yatra and was released in the year 1981. The music was created by R.D Burman with lyrics by Majrooh Sultanipuri.

Legacy of Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle in Indian film industry

Coming from a musical family in Maharashtra, both sisters started earning for their family after their father passed away. Later on, Lata Mangeshkar became the voice of the golden age, specialising in romance. On the other hand, Asha Bhosle established herself as an independent artist by collaborating with music directors such as RD Burman, who she eventually married.

Lata Mangeshkar was awarded Bharat Ratna, while Asha Bhosle received the Padma Vibhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award. They are known as the foundation stones of playback music in India, with Asha receiving Lifetime Achievement Award from the BBC in 2011.

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