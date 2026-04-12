When Asha Bhosle enjoyed a cricket match with Shah Rukh Khan; superstar served her tea | Watch

New Delhi:

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle breathed her last on April 12, 2026 at the age of 92 at Breach Candy Hospital. The Padma Vibhushan recipient was admitted to the Mumbai hospital on Saturday noon after she complained of pulmonary issues. However, later she was diagnosed with chest infection and on Sunday she bid goodbye to the world.

Since then tributes have been pouring in. Amid all this a video has gone viral online where the the veteran singer could be seen enjoying a World Cup match alongside Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Asha Tai's video goes viral

The video is from 2023 World Cup final between India and Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In the video, Shah Rukh Khan is spotted sitting between Asha Bhosle and BCCI secretary Jay Shah. Next to Jay Shah is Gauri Khan. In the clip, Shah Rukh Khan insisted on taking away an empty cup from the hands of Asha Bhosle. He did that regardless of the gestures made by the singer for him to stop, which led to him getting up and snatching the cup. While taking it away, someone spots the actor and snatches the cup away from the late singer.

This gesture from the superstar was much praised at that time too. After this heart-warming moment of the actor, his fans expressed appreciation. The industrialist Harsh Goenka shared the video on X and captioned it with, 'The only heartwarming scene I have seen in the IND vs AUS final.'

Shah Rukh Khan's post for the late singer

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan shared a picture with the legendary singer and wrote, 'It's truly sad to learn about Asha Tai's passing. her voice has been one of the pillars of Indian cinema and will continue to resonate world over for centuries to come. A talent that will outlive many, she always showered me with blessings and love and i will miss her. Rest in Peace Asha Tai. love you.'

Also Read: 'Aapki aur sirf aapki Asha': What was the legendary singer's last Instagram post?