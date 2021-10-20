Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Aryan Khan Drugs Case: Twitter is divided after SRK's son denied bail

On Wednesday (October 20), Mumbai’s Special NDPS Court rejected bail applications of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's 23-year-old son Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha and others in the Cruise Ship drugs case. Earlier, Mumbai magistrate's court had sent the accused to 14 days judicial custody. Post which, their lawyers filed a bail plea. Now the lawyers will move High Court for the bail plea. Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha will continue to stay in Arthur Road jail and Byculla jail respectively.

The Court's decision of extending Aryan and others' judicial custody has left netizens divided. On one hand, there are users who have welcomed the court's verdict. One of the users wrote, "Wowwwwww thtz Awesome #AryanKhanBail Rejected." On the other hand, there's a section of social media users who have expressed their disappointment over the court's ruling. Showing support to Aryan and Shah Rukh Khan a twitter user wrote, "@iamsrk the way you are dealing this, having known the powers that you hold is commendable.You are a Father First (in this case) and that is why we all are Proud to Stan you,, we'll do till eternity."

Hashtags like #AryanKhanBail and #AryanKhanBailRejected have been trending on Twitter.

Check out their reactions here:

Earlier, several celebrities including Hrithik Roshan, Pooja Bhatt, Raj Babbar, Sussanne Khan, Hansal Mehta and others extended their support to the father-son duo.

Aryan Khan and others were arrested on October 3 in connection with a drug seizure on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. After October 2 raid, the NCB had stated that it recovered drugs like 13 grams cocaine, 21 gms charas, 5 gms MD, and 22 MDMA pills in the operation from the accused, most of whom are linked to the glamour and entertainment industry.