Wednesday, October 20, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
Breaking
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Aryan Khan Drugs Case: Twitter is divided after SRK's son denied bail

Aryan Khan Drugs Case: Twitter is divided after SRK's son denied bail

Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan who was arrested on October 3 with 7 others after the NCB raid at a Mumbai Cruise party, has been denied bail again on October 20 by the Sessions Court in Mumbai. This led to immense arguments among netizens. While some celebrated the court's verdict, others expressed their disappointment.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 20, 2021 16:05 IST
Aryan Khan Drugs Case
Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Aryan Khan Drugs Case: Twitter is divided after SRK's son denied bail

On Wednesday (October 20), Mumbai’s Special NDPS Court rejected bail applications of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's 23-year-old son Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha and others in the Cruise Ship drugs case. Earlier, Mumbai magistrate's court had sent the accused to 14 days judicial custody. Post which, their lawyers filed a bail plea. Now the lawyers will move High Court for the bail plea. Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha will continue to stay in Arthur Road jail and Byculla jail respectively.

The Court's decision of extending Aryan and others' judicial custody has left netizens divided. On one hand, there are users who have welcomed the court's verdict. One of the users wrote, "Wowwwwww thtz Awesome #AryanKhanBail Rejected." On the other hand, there's a section of social media users who have expressed their disappointment over the court's ruling. Showing support to Aryan and Shah Rukh Khan a twitter user wrote, "@iamsrk the way you are dealing this, having known the powers that you hold is commendable.You are a Father First (in this case) and that is why we all are Proud to Stan you,, we'll do till eternity."

Hashtags like #AryanKhanBail and #AryanKhanBailRejected have been trending on Twitter. 

Check out their reactions here:

Also read: Swara Bhasker, Kanika Dhillon share viral poem supporting SRK: ‘Shah Rukh mei pura Hindustan basta hai’

Earlier, several celebrities including Hrithik Roshan,  Pooja Bhatt, Raj Babbar, Sussanne Khan, Hansal Mehta and others extended their support to the father-son duo.

Also read: Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE: No bail for SRK's son Aryan Khan, lawyers to move high court

Aryan Khan and others were arrested on October 3 in connection with a drug seizure on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. After October 2 raid, the NCB had stated that it recovered drugs like 13 grams cocaine, 21 gms charas, 5 gms MD, and 22 MDMA pills in the operation from the accused, most of whom are linked to the glamour and entertainment industry.

 

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News