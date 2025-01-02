Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Mere Husband Ki Biwi locks its release date | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh in a key role.

Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh will be seen sharing screen space in a film titled, Mere Husband Ki Biwi. Pooja Entertainment, the banner behind the film, on Thursday announced the project with its release date. It is scheduled to hit the big screens on February 21. ''Yahaan pyaar ki geometry thodi twisted hai—kyunki ye love triangle nahi, pura circle hai! #MereHusbandKiBiwi In Cinemas 21st February, 2025,'' the makers wrote along with the title poster.

See the post:

In the motion film poster, a man's shoe is seen caught between a stiletto and Punjabi jooti. Mudassar Aziz, who earlier helmed projects like Akshay Kumar's multi-starrer Khel Khel Mein and Kartik Aaryan-starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh, has directed Mere Husband Ki Biwi.

Excited about the film, Aziz in a press note said, "As a filmmaker, l've always believed in telling stories that entertain, and leave audiences of all ages smiling. I believe such films that endure and make for repeat viewings. Mere Husband Ki Biwi is a film that celebrates the quirks and complexities of romantic relationships. I've always been one for wholesome entertainers, movies that bring friends and families together, make them laugh, and give them something to talk about. That's exactly what we've aimed for with this film."

''It's lighthearted, relatable, and full of moments that will stay with you long after you leave the theater. I was eager to cast it exactly this way and when the audience meets their characters, they will know just why!'' he added.

The movie is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: Waiting for Squid Game 3? Netflix accidentally reveals release date of highly-anticipated season

Also Read: Who is Thea Booysen? YouTuber who got engaged to internet sensation MrBeast