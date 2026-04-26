Archana Puran Singh's son Ayushmaan Sethi loses Rs 87,000 in credit card scam, brother shares update in vlog

New Delhi:

Actress and internet personality Archana Puran Singh, best known for her appearances on The Kapil Sharma Show, is quite acting on social media and regularly shares family vlogs on her YouTube channel. Her sons, Ayushmaan Sethi and Aryamann Sethi, also run their own vlog channels.

Recently, an incident came to light in which Ayushmaan Sethi, son of Archana and Parmeet Sethi, lost Rs 87,000 in a credit card scam. The incident was revealed by his brother Aryamann in a vlog uploaded on Saturday, April 25, 2026, where Ayushmaan explained that he got scammed under the pretext of a seven-day free trial.

Archana Puran Singh's son Ayushmaan Sethi loses Rs 87,000 in credit card scam

In the vlog uploaded by Aaryamann Sethi, it can be seen that his brother Ayushmaan Sethi was trying out a website related to a credit card offer and had opted for a seven-day trial period. However, the website deducted the fee for a full year service, leaving him shocked as Rs 87,000 was debited from his bank account.

The incident quickly grabbed the attention of family members sitting with him in the room, who started offering suggestions. Archana Puran Singh, who was seated next to him, responded quickly, "Just cancel it. Call the credit card company."

However, Ayushmaan appeared visibly distressed, and when he tried to contact the bank, he received an automated response, which only added to his frustration.

Archana Puran Singh's work front

For the unversed, Archana Puran Singh was recently seen in Netflix's comedy-drama film Toaster, alongside Farah Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, and others. The film marks the first project of Rajkummar Rao's wife, Patralekhaa, as a producer.

This is a developing story.

Also Read: Archana Puran Singh falls victim to online ticketing scam during her Dubai vacation, shares update in vlog