Archana Puran Singh falls victim to online ticketing scam during her Dubai vacation, shares update in vlog In one of her YouTube vlogs, actress and internet personality Archana Puran Singh revealed that she and her family became the victims of an online financial scam in Dubai.

New Delhi:

Archana Puran Singh is a well-known Indian actress and internet personality, particularly famous for her role as a permanent guest on the Kapil Sharma show also loved for her personal vlogs. She recently started uploading daily vlogs on her official YouTube channel named Archana Puran Singh, where she regularly posts videos which often feature candid moments with her family and celebrity friends.

In one of her latest vlogs, Archana revealed a shocking incident that occurred during her recent family vacation in Dubai. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress shared how she fell victim to an online scam while trying to book skydiving tickets through what turned out to be a fraudulent website.

Archana Puran Singh got scammed in Dubai

For the unversed, Archana, accompanied by her husband Parmeet Sethi and their sons Aryaman and Ayushman, had planned to enjoy skydiving at iFly Dubai. However, upon arrival, they were informed by the staff that there was no booking under their name. Archana said, "We had booked three slots in iFly Dubai, but the woman present here is telling us that we do not have any booking. We have been cheated because the website from which we had booked and made the payment does not belong to them. We have been cheated in Dubai. We had already paid for it and the tickets are not cheap... our money was lost in Dubai."

Watch the vlog here:

She further expressed her disbelief, saying, "I didn’t expect something like this to happen in Dubai, where rules are so strict. It’s shocking." Archana also added that the fraudulent website has now disappeared completely.

Her son Aryaman made the bookings and also noticed irregularities. "I selected the four-minute package, but the site automatically changed it to two minutes. I thought it was a glitch." Parmeet Sethi added, "We later paid in cash too, and even that turned out to be a scam." Although the exact amount they lost hasn’t been disclosed, the family was visibly disappointed by the incident.

Work front

On the work front, Archana Puran Singh last appeared in Netflix's Nadaaniyan, where she played the role of Mrs Braganza Malhotra. She is also a part of Kapil Sharma's Netflix show 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'. Talking about her upcoming projects, she will be next seen in Vivek Daschaudhary's directorial 'Toaster' alongside Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra and Abhishek Baneree in the lead roles.

Also Read: Comedian Samay Raina appears before NCW over objectionable content, issues written apology