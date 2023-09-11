AR Rahman Chennai concert row: Police begin probe after overcrowding, mismanagement

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE AR Rahman

AR Rahman on Monday said he would respond to the grievances of his audience who said they suffered because his September 10 concert held here was 'mismanaged', and indicated that the ticket cost would be refunded. The Oscar award-winning composer teamed with ACTC Events for his concert titled 'Marakuma Nenjam', which took at Adityaram Palace in Chennai's Panaiyur. Rahman posted his statement on social media platform X after a row broke out over the alleged mismanagement of his concert on September 10, Sunday evening, that caused inconvenience to many.

Tambaram City Police Commissioner A Amalraj, under whose jurisdiction the venue falls, said nearly 15,000 people beyond the expected number of attendees converged there. Enquiries will be held with the organisers of the event, he added.

Police begin probe

Tambaram Police Commissioner Amalraj, who visited the spot, said arrangements for the event had been on for a week. The crowd was "more than expected," as 25,000 chairs were put "but 35,000 to 40,000 people turned up." Enquiries were on to ascertain how the number of people increased manifold, even as police had to stop many from trying to make their way to the venue.

The venue where the concert was held was a "private land," the official told reporters, adding that issues including lack of proper drinking water facilities among others would be discussed with the organisers. Due to rains earlier, the parking lot could not be utilised, following which many parked their vehicles on the road, leading to congestion, he added.

"Only due to police presence did no law-and-order (problems) or untoward issues happen," he said.

ACTC issues apology

A number of social media posts showed people complaining of being unable to reach the venue due to severe traffic congestion on the scenic East Coast Road (ECR) that even reportedly affected the movement of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's convoy. There was no proper direction from the event team or the police. After severe backlash, ACTC Events took to X to extend their apology. "Grateful to Chennai and the legendary @arrahman Sir! The incredible response, the overwhelming crowd made our show a massive success. Those who couldn't attend on overcrowding, Our sincere apologies. We take full responsibility and accountable. We are with you. #MarakkumaNenjam," ACTC said in the post, which was reposted by Rahman.

AR Rahman's statement

With online complaints pouring in, Rahman sought to address the issue. "Dearest Chennai Makkale (people), those of you who purchased tickets and weren't able to enter owing to unfortunate circumstances, please do share a copy of your ticket purchase to arr4chennai@btos. in along with your grievances. Our team will respond asap," he said in a post on X.

