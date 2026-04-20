Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli visit Premanand Ji Maharaj's ashram in Vrindavan amid hectic IPL schedule

New Delhi:

India's cricketing legend and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) player, Virat Kohli, is currently occupied with the IPL. Amidst this busy schedule, Virat Kohli carved out some time to travel to Vrindavan with his wife, Anushka Sharma. There, at the Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj ashram, they sought the blessings of the renowned saint, Premanand Ji Maharaj.

During their visit, the couple sat in private with Premānand Ji Maharaj to engage in spiritual discourse and receive his blessings. Throughout their time at the ashram, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma appeared in a remarkably humble and simple demeanour.

Third visit to Vrindavan in 5 months

In a video shared on the ashram's YouTube channel, Bhajan Marg, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were seen sitting calmly on the floor amidst a crowd in the ashram's main hall, listening to Premanand Ji Maharaj's discourse alongside the public.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have visited Vrindavan for the third time within the last five months. They are frequent visitors to Premanand Ji Maharaj's ashram; this marked their second visit of the current year. Prior to this, they had visited in February, the very month in which their son, Akaay Kohli, celebrated his birthday on the 15th. Last year as well, the couple visited the ashram three times: first in January with their children; second in May, shortly after Virat announced his retirement from Test cricket; and finally, in December.

RCB's next match is against GT

In the 2026 IPL season, RCB's next fixture is scheduled for April 24th at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Virat made excellent use of the break available before RCB's upcoming match by visiting Premanand Ji Maharaj's ashram to participate in spiritual discussions. RCB's previous match took place on Saturday against the Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

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