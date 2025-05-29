Anushka Sharma reacts to Virat Kohli’s RCB making it to IPL 2025 final | Watch Several pictures and videos of Virat Kohli's wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma reacting to Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) securing a place in the IPL 2025 final went viral on social media. Watch the video here.

New Delhi:

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat the Punjab Kings by eight wickets in Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2025 on Thursday. The IPL match between RCB and PBKS was played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Stadium in New Chandigarh on May 30, 2025. Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was also present in the stands and shared her reaction to Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) securing a place in the IPL 2025 final.

Several photos and videos of RCB's celebration, including Anushka's response, went viral on social media. In the now-viral video, Anushka stood up and clapped for almost 10 minutes until RCB players were celebrating amongst themselves, and then later shook hands with Punjab Kings. RCB fans and social media users expressed their happiness on the internet. One user wrote, “The happiness of Anushka Sharma when RCB Qualify for the Final.”

Check the posts here:

The official Instagram handle of Royal Challengers Bengaluru shared a celebration post for the RCB’s making it to the IPL final. The caption of the post reads, “The Final Calling Through grit, grind, and some glorious cricket, we’re into the big ones!” Netizens filled the comment box with heartfelt comments. One user wrote, "One more step ahead," another user commented, "into The Final’s." The post has garnered over one lakh likes and thousands of comments ever since it was posted.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif's starrer 'Zero'. The 37-year-old actress will be next seen in a biopic film of cricketer Jhulan Goswami, named 'Chakda Xpress'. However, the details regarding its release date are not known yet.

