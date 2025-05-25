Anushka Sharma along with Virat Kohli offers prayer at Ayodhya’s Ram temple | WATCH On Sunday, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma visited Ayodhya’s Ram temple to seek blessings. Several pictures and videos have surfaced on social media. Watch the video here.

New Delhi:

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli visited the Ram Mandir and Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, with his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on Sunday, May 25, 2025. Several pictures and videos of the couple offering prayers at the Hanuman Garhi temple have surfaced on social media.

In the video, Virat can be seen in an off-white kurta and also has a garland made of flowers around his neck. Meanwhile, the Sultan actress Anushka opted for a light purple suit. For those who don't know, the couple visited Vrindavan earlier this month to seek blessings from the spiritual leader Premanand Ji Maharaj.

Watch the video here:

Commenting on Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's temple visit, Sanjay Das Ji Maharaj, Mahant Hanuman Garhi said, "Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have a deep love for spirituality, culture, God and Sanatana Dharma. They visited Lord Ram Lalla and then took blessings from Lord Hanuman. They also discussed spirituality and mythological things here..."

Recently, the former skipper Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket by sharing a long note on his Instagram handle. In the Instagram post, he wrote, "It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life."

Several Bollywood celebrities, including his wife and actress Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Suniel Shetty, and Vicky Kaushal, reacted to this news and praised Virat for his successful cricket career. For the unversed, Virat and Anushka tied the knot in a private ceremony in Italy in the year 2017. They have two children, a daughter named Vamika and a son named Akaay.

Talking about the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in 'Zero' alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. She will be next seen in the biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami, titled 'Chakda Xpress'.

