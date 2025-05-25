Bhool Chuk Maaf Box Office Collection: Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi's starrer sees growth on its second day Karan Sharma's directorial, which hit the silver screens on Friday, May 23, 2025, saw an increase in its collection on its day 2 at the Indian box office. Check the second day box office collection here.

The romantic comedy film 'Bhool Chuk Maaf', starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, witnessed a growth in its box office numbers on its second day of release. As compared to the opening day, the film saw an increase in its box office collection. Read further to know the day 2 box office collection here.

Bhool Chuk Maaf box office collection

According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Karan Sharma's directorial, which hit the silver screens on Friday, May 23, 2025, saw an increase in its collection on day 2 at the Indian box office. The film, which earned Rs 7 crore on its opening day, collected Rs 9 crore on day 2, Sunday, May 24, 2025. At present, the total box office collection of 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' stands at Rs 16 crore.

In terms of occupancy rate, the comedy-drama 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' had an overall 25.18% Hindi occupancy on Saturday, May 24, 2025. The film witnessed the highest Hindi occupancy of 33.87% in the night shows, followed by 29.11% in the evening, 27.27% in the afternoon and 10.46% in the morning shows. Regarding the region-wise occupancy rate, the Chennai region witnessed the highest overall occupancy of 85%, followed by 37.50% in Bengaluru, 32.25% in Jaipur, and 29.75% in the National Capital Region.

About Bhool Chuk Maaf

The Hindi-language film is about a boy named Ranjan who gets stuck in a time loop of the same day before his wedding after he forgets his vow to Lord Shiva. It is set against the background of Varanasi. Produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films, the movie has an IMDb rating of 8. Besides Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, the film features Raghubir Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Seema Pahwa, Vineet Kumar, Jay Thakkar, Gram Chikitsalay actor Akash Makhija, and Ishtiyak Khan in the lead roles.

Work front

Rajkummar Rao will be next seen in the comedy-drama film 'Toaster' directed by Vivek Daschaudhary. The film features Sanya Malhotra, Abhishek Banerjee, and Archana Puran Singh in the lead roles. On the other hand, Wamiqa will be next seen in Priyadarshan's directorial 'Bhooth Bangla' alongside Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Tabu in the lead roles. The horror-comedy film is slated to release on April 2, 2026.

