Alia Bhatt wears first ever saree made by Gucci, here’s what she said on Cannes closing day

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival and stunned with several looks at the red carpet ceremony. The Jigra actress wore the first-ever saree made by Gucci on the final day of the 78th edition of the International Cannes Film Festival on Saturday.

She graced the red carpet as the global ambassador of L’Oreal Paris, and at the closing ceremony, Alia was seen in a custom-made Gucci gown with embroidered crystals and the signature GG monogram throughout the outfit. The nude-coloured sequinned saree-inspired drape by Gucci was styled by Rhea Kapoor. Bhatt's red carpet look was a combination of both heritage and haute couture.

In an interview with Brut, the National Award winner said, "It feels spectacular. It's the closing ceremony and I am really curious to see who all the winners are, It has been such an amazing foot for me being here for the L'Oreal Paris, them being associated with Cannes for the last 27-28 years, it is quite amazing and look at the sun, its shining bright on us."

Talking about her final day outfit, Alia said, "I am wearing Gucci, this is Gucci's interpretation of a saree, from where I come from, saree is like the epitome of elegance and beauty, and I am really glad that Gucci was able to interpret it and put it together for me for this special night."

She further added, "Cinema has the power to move humans, people, emotions, everyone. I think the power to move and really make an impact comes from the art of expression, and cinema is right on top of that list."

Before this, Alia Bhatt opted for a blue bejewelled Armani Privé gown as her second look, and she was seen in a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress for her debut red carpet look at the Cannes Film Festival.

