Anurag Kashyap apologises for making casteist remarks against Brahmins, says he crossed limits in anger Anurag Kashyap entered another controversy by making casteist remarks against Brahmins. Now, after the matter has escalated, the filmmaker has presented a long apology.

New Delhi:

Famous Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has given rise to a big controversy. Due to his careless casteist statement, he not only came into the limelight but also provoked anger among the people. The casteist remarks made on the Brahmin community created anger among the people and the actor started being fiercely opposed on and off social media. After the whole matter got escalated, the filmmaker realised his mistake and he admitted that he crossed the line. Reacting to this matter, he has shared a long post. In this post, he has apologised to the people while presenting his side.

Anurag Kashyap apologises

Anurag Kashyap has shared a post on social media today, i.e. on April 22, after hurting the sentiments of the people. In his post, he said, 'I forgot my limits while replying to someone in anger. And I spoke badly about the entire Brahmin community. That community, whose many people have been in my life, are still there and contributes a lot. Today, all of them are hurt by me. My family is hurt by me. Many intellectuals, whom I respect, are hurt by my anger and my way of speaking. By saying such things, I myself deviated from the topic. I apologise from the bottom of my heart to this community, to whom I did not want to say this, but in anger, I wrote it while replying to someone's cheap comment. I apologise to all my co-workers, my family and the community for my way of speaking, for indecent language.'

In this post, Anurag Kashyap further wrote, 'I will work on it so that this does not happen again. I will work on my anger. And if I have to talk about the issue, I will use the right words. Hope you will forgive me.' Famous filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has publicly apologised after the controversy arising from his comment on the Brahmin community on social media. His apology letter has come to the fore after an FIR was registered against him at Jaipur's Bajaj Nagar police station on Saturday night.

Given the growing outrage, Anurag Kashyap apologised heartily on social media. In his post, he admitted that in anger, he lost his temper and used inappropriate language, which hurt the sentiments of the entire community, which he has respected for a long time.

