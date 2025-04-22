Phule: Patralekha, Pratik Gandhi's film gets new release date, Rajkummar Rao expresses excitement The upcoming film Phule is based on the struggle for social reform of the cinema revolutionist Jyoti Savitribai Phule. In the movie, actor Prateek Gandhi will play the role of Mahatma Phule and actress Patralekha will be seen in the role of Savitribai Phule.

Pratik Gandhi and Patralekha's film Phule has been engrossed in controversy over its content. The film that was earlier scheduled to release on April 11 was delayed due to the uproar over the portrayals of Brahmans in the film. However, after much said and done, the film will now be released this week. Patralekha's husband and actor Rajkummar Rao shared a cute video on Instagram announcing the new release date of Phule.

Phule will release this Friday

The upcoming film Phule is based on the struggle for social reform of the cinema revolutionist Jyoti Savitribai Phule. In the movie, actor Prateek Gandhi will play the role of Mahatma Phule and actress Patralekha will be seen in the role of Savitribai Phule. The film will now be released on April 25. Rajkummar Rao shared a video of him and Patralekha and wrote, 'साथी #Phule releasing in theatres on 25th April, 2025.'

What is the Phule controversy?

The much-awaited trailer of Phule, produced by Zee Studios, Dancing Shiva Films and Kingsman Productions, was recently released and was receiving a tremendous response on social media. Soon after the trailer was released, Anand Dave pointed out problems in the film and said that the film was promoting casteism. He also demanded that the help of the black Brahmin community should be shown in the film. Anand Dave went ahead and said that the film should not have a one-sided storyline, but should be inclusive. After that, the directors and producers of Phule, the film based on the life of Mahatma Phule, met the senior leader of the Nationalist Congress and former minister of the state, Chhagan Bhujbal.

Moreover, the Censor Board has reportedly removed certain scenes from the film and it seems like they have chopped off depictions of the very discrimination that Savitribai fought. Now that the film is releasing this Friday, it remains to see which parts of the film have been retained and which have been removed.

