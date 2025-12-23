Anunay Sood's death ruled accidental; US officials cite fentanyl and alcohol toxicity Renowned travel influencer Anunay Sood passed away in Las Vegas, USA on November 6, 2025. Now the real reason behind his death has been revealed by US officials.

New Delhi:

US authorities revealed on Tuesday that Dubai-based travel influencer Anunay Sood died from an accidental overdose involving fentanyl and alcohol. The 32-year-old, who runs travel content on social media, died on November 4 in Las Vegas.

In a report by TMZ, officials at Clark County, Nevada, noted that Sood's official cause of death was 'combined fentanyl and ethanol toxicity,' with the manner of death being ruled accidental.

Anunay Sood was found dead in a hotel room

For the unversed, Sood was found dead in his hotel room at Wun Las Vegas Hotel after participating in the Last Vegas Concours 2025 car show event. At that time, the police officials reported saying that 'narcotics' were found by his body near the scene of the incident.

According to previous police reports, a woman who was sharing a room with Sood said that the group bought what they thought was cocaine from a man on the casino floor at around 4 am. She said Sood, and herself and another woman snorted it and went to sleep, and when the two women awoke around an hour later, they found Sood not breathing.

Who is Anunay Sood?

Anunay Sood, a travel influencer and photographer from Noida, died in Las Vegas, USA. His family shared the news through a post on his Instagram account on Thursday morning. According to locals, Anunay had returned to his hotel room after a shoot. He did not wake up in the morning. Team members tried to wake him up, but he remained unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Anunay Sood had 1.4 million followers on Instagram, nearly 400,000 subscribers on YouTube and was included in Forbes India's Top 100 Stars list. His father, Rahul Sood, is a retired engineer from BHEL. Anunay was the youngest of three siblings. Both of his older sisters are married.

