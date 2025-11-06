Anunay Sood dies at 32: What we know so far about the influencer's sudden demise Popular influencer Anunay Sood passed away at the age of 32.

New Delhi:

Popular Dubai-based travel influencer and photographer Anunay Sood's death at the age of 32 was a shocker for his fans, with many speculating his death reason. Anunay, who was one of the most well-known travel influencer's in the country, had a follower count of 1.4 million on Instagram and 3.8 lakh subscribers on YouTube.

Anunay's family confirmed the news of his passing via an official confirmation on Instagram.

What do we know about Anunay Sood's death?

The cause of Anunay's death largely remains unknown. Reportedly, he died in Las Vegas. His family posted an official statement from his Instagram handle. It can be read: "It is with deep sadness that we share the news of our beloved Anunay Sood’s passing. We kindly ask for your understanding and privacy as we navigate this difficult time. We humbly request you to avoid gathering crowd near personal property. Please keep his family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. May his soul rest in peace. - The family and friends of Anunay Sood (sic)."

What was Anunay Sood's last post?

Anunay Sood was known for turning wanderlust into an art form. His posts ranged between travel photos, reels, and vlogs that inspired thousands to pack their bags and chase sunsets across the world.

Just a day back, Anunay shared his last Instagram post. It was a reel filled with fast cars and bright lights from Las Vegas. “Still can't believe I spent the weekend surrounded by legends and dream machines,” he wrote. Take a look:

On YouTube, his most recent upload was about the hidden places in Switzerland, titled ‘Exploring the Hidden Side of Switzerland | Places Tourists Never Visit’. It was posted on November 3, capturing his signature blend of discovery and storytelling one final time.

Between 2022 and 2024, Anunay Sood earned a spot on Forbes India’s Top 100 Digital Stars list three years in a row. As per his Forbes bio, Anunay was based in Dubai and began his journey by simply documenting his travels online. What started as a passion eventually turned into a thriving career. He even went on to run his own marketing firm.