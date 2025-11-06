Anunay Sood dies: Influencer last posted just two days ago; here's what it was about Influencer Anunay Sood has died at the age of 32, leaving fans and followers in shock. Known for his breathtaking travel reels, photos, and vlogs, Anunay's last post was about one of the things that he deeply loved.

New Delhi:

The news of travel influencer and photographer Anunay Sood's death has sent shockwaves in the country. His posts mainly ranged between travel photos, reels, and vlogs that inspired thousands to pack their bags and chase sunsets across the world. He shared his last post from Las Vegas.

Anunay Sood was followed by 1.4 million users on Instagram and had 3.8 lakh subscribers on YouTube.

What was Anunay Sood's last Instagram post?

The 32-year-old, in his final post shared just two days ago, was seen surrounded by supercars and people he admired. In the caption, he wrote, "Still can’t believe I spent the weekend surrounded by legends and dream machines Which one would you take for a spin??" The post was liked by over 68,000 social media users. However, the comment section of his last post was turned off. It isn't clear whether he had turned it off himself or his family did so after his death. Take a look:

What was Anunay Sood's final YouTube post?

On YouTube, Anunay Sood's most recent upload was about the hidden places in Switzerland, titled ‘Exploring the Hidden Side of Switzerland | Places Tourists Never Visit’. It was posted on November 3, capturing his signature blend of discovery and storytelling one final time. Take a look:

Anunay Sood's family confirmed his death

Anunay Sood's family confirmed his death with an official statement posted from his Instagram handle. They wrote, "It is with deep sadness that we share the news of our beloved Anunay Sood’s passing. We kindly ask for your understanding and privacy as we navigate this difficult time. We humbly request you to avoid gathering crowd near personal property. Please keep his family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. May his soul rest in peace. — The family and friends of Anunay Sood (sic)." Fans and fellow influencers have been mourning his death on social media.

The exact cause of Anunay Sood's death hasn't been revealed yet.

