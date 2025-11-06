Advertisement
Anunay Sood, popular influencer and photographer, dies at 32

Popular Dubai-based travel influencer and photographer, Anunay Sood, has passed away.

Influencer Anunay Sood passes away. Image Source : Instagram/Anunay Sood
Written By: Anindita Mukhopadhyay
New Delhi:

Anunay Sood, who was a popular Dubai-based travel influencer and photographer, has died at the age of 32. Though the reason of his death hasn't been confirmed yet, his family issued a statement from his official Instagram handle. 

They wrote, "It is with deep sadness that we share the news of our beloved Anunay Sood’s passing. We kindly ask for your understanding and privacy as we navigate this difficult time. We humbly request you to avoid gathering crowd near personal property. Please keep his family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. May his soul rest in peace. — The family and friends of Anunay Sood (sic)."

This is a developing story.

