Annu Kapoor's crass comment on Tamannaah Bhatia's body and skin complexion angers netizens | Watch video Annu Kapoor's comment about Tamannaah Bhatia's body and skin complexion has sparked controversy. While praising the actress, Kapoor called her 'milky body' and comment has not gone well with netizens.

Veteran actor and TV host Annu Kapoor's comment about Tamannaah Bhatia sparked controversy on Monday. While praising the actress, Kapoor called her 'milky body' and mocked her claim that children fall asleep to her hit song Aaj Ki Raat.

As soon as the video went viral online, netizens slammed the senior actor over his lewd and crass comment on Tamannaah's body and skin complexion. Calling it 'vulgar,' social media users, requested the senior actor to be careful of his words.

What did Annu Kapoor say?

Recently, in an interview with Shubhankar Mishra, Annu mentioned watching a clip of the song Aaj Ki Raat. The host then asked if he liked the song and if he was a fan of Tamannaah. 'Mashallah, kya dhudhiya badan hai (My god! What milky body),' the actor replied.

This prompted the host to repeat the actress's comment about children falling asleep to her hit song 'Aaj Ki Raat.' This is when Annu Kapoor took it even further and said, 'Kitne umar ke baache so jaate hain. 70 saal ke umar ka bhi bachca ho sakta hai na, main hota toh puchta ke kitne umar ke so jaate hain. Angreezi mein bolte hain that he is 70 years old, woh 70 saal purana bacha hai.. And he is 11 year old budha'.

Social media users fume at Annu Kapoor

Annu's comment on Tamannaah sparked an uproar on social media. Many social media users called her comments vulgar and inappropriate. Many called her obscene and urged her to show respect. A user wrote, 'Please behave with respect. Don't you have a daughter or grandchildren?' Another user wrote, 'Oh my God!

Another comment read, 'What a thing! This man gives off lewd vibes.' Another user wrote, 'What kind of language is this?'

When Tamannaah was asked about Milky Beauty tag

Earlier this year, Tamannaah responded to a question about her casting in the supernatural thriller Ode 2, when she was called 'Milky Beauty'. 'You're saying Milky Beauty, but why did you think after seeing a Milky Beauty that she couldn't be Shiva Shakti? That's the answer to your question. He [Ashok Teja] doesn't look at Milky Beauty as something to be ashamed of or feel bad about. A woman's glamour should be celebrated and we women should celebrate ourselves. Then we can expect others to celebrate us,' she said.

The actress further added, 'But if we look at ourselves from a certain perspective, no one can respect us. Here we have a wonderful gentleman [Ashok Teja] who doesn't look at women that way. He looks at women as divine. Divine can be glamorous, deadly, powerful. A woman can be many things.'

