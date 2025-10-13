Raj Babbar starrer that has 34 cases against it's original title, still the 1982 film rocked box office This film, released 43 years ago, was renamed . While the newcomer lead actress from Pakistan became an overnight superstar, the filmmaker had to deal with 34 cases due to it's title and plot.

In 1982, a film was released, directed by BR Chopra, famous for his Mahabharata film, starring cross-border actress-singer Salma Agha, Raj Babbar and Deepak Parashar. It made headlines even before its release and later got embroiled in over 34 lawsuits.

The film dealt with the sensitive issue of triple talaq and despite having numerous cases against it title and plot, the film made huge success at the box office.

What was the original title?

In 1982 BR Chopra brought a sensitive subject to the silver screen and it's credit goes to writer Achala Nagar, whose short story was published in the famous women's magazine 'Madhuri' with the titled "Tohfa." According to reports, Achala arrived on the set of Insaaf Ka Tarazu with this story. She told BR Chopra about her story.

The filmmaker liked it and decided to make it into a film with the title, 'Talaq, Talaq, Talaq.' However, the filmmaker could not make the film with that title and had to change it to 'Nikaah'.

Zeenat Aman's divorce inspired Nikaah?

It's also important to know where Achala, daughter of the legendary writer Amritlal Nagar, got the inspiration to write "Tohfa" after she read news of Sanjay Khan and Zeenat Aman's divorce in a magazine with the word 'Halala' mentioned in it.

Achala, a radio presenter, didn't understand it, so she inquired about its meaning from her father's close acquaintance. When she learned about it, she cried profusely and this is where her story, "Tohfa," was born.

Why BR Chopra changed the title of the film?

Reportedly, more than 34 cases were filed against 'Nikah'. Just four days after its release, religious leaders from the Muslim community rose up in protest. To resolve the matter, BR Chopra even held a special screening for Muslim scholars. He explained that the issue was not religious but social, but related to women's rights.

The Bengali daily Ei Samay published a short article, which reported that a Muslim friend arrived on Chopra's set. He said, 'Chopra Sahib, there's a problem. I won't be able to ask my wife to watch the film. She'll have a heart attack when she asks which film I'm asking her to watch (which was Talaq Talaq Talaq).'

This deeply resonated with BR Chopra, who changed the title to 'Nikaah.' The 1982 film was a commercial success, earning a 225% profit on its budget and becoming one of the highest-grossing films of the year.

