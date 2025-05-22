Ananya Panday shares a cute birthday wish for best friend Suhana Khan on her 25th birthday Bollywood actress Ananya Panday shared an unseen throwback picture on her Instagram account to wish her best friend Suhana Khan on her 25th birthday. Take a look at the birthday wish here.

New Delhi:

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, who made her acting debut with Netflix's film 'The Archies' in 2023, is celebrating her 25th birthday today, May 22, 2025. On this occasion, Kesari Chapter 2 actress Ananya Panday took to her Instagram handle and shared a cute birthday wish for her best friend with a throwback picture.

In the Instagram story, CTRL actress Ananya shared a picture with Suhana, Abram and Shanaya and wrote, "Happy birthday my sweet little suzie pie!! There's no one like you ilysm forever Suhaf @suhanakhan2," along with a heart eyes and a red heart emoji. Suhana also reshared it on the social media platform.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM)Screengrab of Ananya Panday's Instagram story

Apart from Ananya Panday, Navya Naveli Nanda posted a picture with Suhana and wrote, “Happy Birthday to the best." Moreover, Shanaya Kapoor also uploaded a picture with Suhana on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Happy birthday sister," along with a pink heart emoji. Bollywood actress Kajol also wished Suhana a happy birthday and uploaded a selfie picture of Suhana on her Instagram story and wrote, "Happy happy birthday @suhanakhan2.. I know this year is gonna be a big one for u," along with smiley emojis. Take a look at the screenshots of the Instagram stories below:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM)Screengrabs of Navya Nanda, Shanaya Kapoor and Kajol's Instagram stories

For the unversed, Suhana Khan will be next seen in Siddharth Anand's directorial 'King'. Besides Suhana, the film also features Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Jackie Shroff, Abhishek Bachchan, Pataal Lok fame Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi and Abhay Verma in the lead roles. On the other hand, Ananya Panday was last seen in 'Kesari Chapter 2' alongside Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan and will be next seen in Vivek Soni's directorial 'Chand Mera Dil' co-starring Lakshya and Pratham Rathod.

