Neeraj Ghaywan gets emotional after his directorial Homebound gets a 9-minute standing ovation at Cannes 2025 Director Neeraj Ghaywan gets teary-eyed after his directorial 'Homebound' received a nine-minute long standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday. Watch the video here.

New Delhi:

The 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, which began on May 13, 2025, will be held till May 24, 2025, in France. This year, Neeraj Ghaywan's film 'Homebound' has been selected in Un Certain Regard at the Cannes Film Festival and premiered at the festival on Wednesday. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa in the lead roles.

Taking to the X handle, Dharma Productions shared that 'Homebound' received a nine-minute long standing ovation after its grand premiere. The video showed the reactions of the audience and the press present there. Director Neeraj Ghaywan gets emotional after this response and hugs producer Karan Johar. Along with this, the star cast, including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, were also seen acknowledging the appreciation given by the audience.

The Massan director, Neeraj, also re-shared a video from Cinematographer Aseer Adeeb on his Instagram handle from the premiere night of the film 'Homebound' in which he can be seen sharing warm hugs with Karan Johar and the rest of the team members present there. Have a look at the screengrab of Instagram's story below:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM)Screengrab of Neeraj Ghaywan's Instagram story

In an interview with Brut India, Ghaywan said, "I’ve been working on this film for four years non-stop; no holiday, nothing." For those who don't know, the film 'Homebound' is about two friends from a North Indian village who want to pursue police jobs for their respect, but as their quest grows more desperate, their friendship becomes strained. It is written by Shriidhar Dubey, Neeraj Ghaywan and Varun Grover. Moreover, Hollywood director Martin Scorsese also became an executive producer of this film.

