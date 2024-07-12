Anant Ambani ties nupital knot with childhood sweetheart Radhika Merchant in lavish Mumbai wedding

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, married Radhika Merchant, the daughter of pharmaceutical magnates Viren and Shaila Merchant, in an opulent ceremony in Mumbai on Friday. The event, held at the Jio World Drive convention center, showcased the Ambani family's grandeur and was graced by celebrities, politicians, and sports personalities from around the world.

Anant, 29, embarked on his marital journey in a rust-orange sherwani, departing from the Ambani residence, Antilia, in a red car lavishly decorated with white flowers. The 'baraat' procession was a spectacle of music and dance, making its way to the convention center where the traditional Hindu wedding took place.





The festivities were not just limited to traditional rituals. The 'baraat' saw a lively performance featuring American actor and rapper John Cena, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth , Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor and Ranveer Singh , and even the groom himself. Shah Rukh Khan shared a joyful dance with Nita Ambani.While, the wedding marked the culmination of a series of extravagant events hosted by the Ambanis since March, two other events have also been planned in the aftermath. Significantly, post the wedding today, an intimate dinner for select guests on July 13 have been planned. followed by a a grand reception on July 14.

