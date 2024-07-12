Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding: Groom Anant dons traditional red 'Saafa' for big day

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Groom Anant Ambani adorns a traditional saafa

The wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani, son of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, and pharmaceutical heiress Radhika Merchant kicked off in grand style on Friday in Mumbai. The opulent event, attended by thousands of guests including prominent figures from the political, Bollywood, and sports arenas, as well as top international personalities, has taken the internet by storm.

Now, amid the star studded celebrations, a new video capturing moments from the wedding of decades has particularly caught the attention of social media users. In the video, groom Anant Ambani is seen patiently waiting as a family member ties a traditional red safa (turban) on his head ahead of the wedding ceremony. The video also features Akash Ambani, Anant's elder brother, participating in the safa tying tradition. He was also seen adorning a saffa ahead of the wedding.



Significantly, the video also featured, Shloka Ambani and Isha Ambani, where they were seen cheerfully interacting with guests, adding to the joyous atmosphere of the event.

Meanwhile, amid the grand celebrations, check the list of international guests attending the wedding. More than 50 eminent International personalities have been invited to Anant and Radhika's wedding. The guests' list includes John Kerry (American politician), Tony Blair (Former Prime Minister UK), Boris Johnson (Former Prime Minister, UK), Shantanu Narayen (CEO, Adobe), Michael Grimes (Managing Director, Morgan Stanley), Jay Lee, Executive Chairman, Samsung Electronics, Kim Kardashian (Media personality, Socialite) and others.

(More details will be added)