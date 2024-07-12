Saturday, July 13, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding: Groom Anant dons traditional red 'Saafa' for big day

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding: Groom Anant dons traditional red 'Saafa' for big day

Anant Ambani, son of India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, marries pharmaceutical heiress Radhika Merchant in a grand celebration attended by thousands, including top figures from politics, Bollywood, and sports.

Edited By: Vaidehi Jahagirdar Mumbai Updated on: July 13, 2024 0:00 IST
Anant Ambani Wedding
Image Source : PTI Groom Anant Ambani adorns a traditional saafa

The wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani, son of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, and pharmaceutical heiress Radhika Merchant kicked off in grand style on Friday in Mumbai. The opulent event, attended by thousands of guests including prominent figures from the political, Bollywood, and sports arenas, as well as top international personalities, has taken the internet by storm.

Now, amid the star studded celebrations, a new video capturing moments from the wedding of decades has particularly caught the attention of social media users. In the video, groom Anant Ambani is seen patiently waiting as a family member ties a traditional red safa (turban) on his head ahead of the wedding ceremony. The video also features Akash Ambani, Anant's elder brother, participating in the safa tying tradition. He was also seen adorning a saffa ahead of the wedding.  


Significantly, the video also featured, Shloka Ambani and Isha Ambani, where they were seen cheerfully interacting with guests, adding to the joyous atmosphere of the event.



The international guests' list includes:

Meanwhile, amid the grand celebrations, check the list of international guests attending the wedding. More than 50 eminent International personalities have been invited to Anant and Radhika's wedding. The guests' list includes John Kerry (American politician), Tony Blair (Former Prime Minister UK), Boris Johnson (Former Prime Minister, UK), Shantanu Narayen (CEO, Adobe), Michael Grimes (Managing Director, Morgan Stanley), Jay Lee, Executive Chairman, Samsung Electronics, Kim Kardashian (Media personality, Socialite) and others. 

(More details will be added)

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Entertainment News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement