Anant-Radhika Wedding: Rajinikanth shakes a leg on 'Gallan Goodiyaan', Ananya Pandey on 'Gori Gori' | Watch

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Mukesh Ambani's younger son Anant is getting married with his childhood sweetheart Radhika Merchant in Mumbai today. The lavish wedding has already become a sensation on social media as the guests include influential personalities from the world of cinema, business, and politics among others. Bollywood stars from Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and many others to Hollywood Kim Kardashian are attending the wedding.

As the celebrations have already begun at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai, videos of actors have surfaced grooving to popular songs, bringing a load of entertainment to the guests and fans.

Actor Rajinikanth, who is also attending the wedding, a leg at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding ceremony in Mumbai shook a leg at Dil Dhadakne Do's Gallan Goodiyan.

While Rajinikanth danced on Gallan Goodiyan, Ananya Pandey grooved to Gori Gori Gori Gori from the film Main Hoon Na.

Priyanka Chopra was also seen shaking a leg with other celebrity guests the wedding function.

American actor and rapper John Cena, and Tamil superstar Rajinikanth joined Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and groom Anant Ambani himself for a dance in the 'baraat'. Shah Rukh Khan hugged and danced with Nita as she and her husband welcomed King Khan and his family.

Some like Ananya Panday sported 'Anant's Brigade' message on their dress for the baraat. Some others had 'Mere Yaar ki Shaadi' written.

The three-day wedding extravaganza is the final stop in a string of lavish parties the family has hosted since March. The couple were engaged in January 2023 and the Ambanis have hosted three lavish pre-wedding parties.

Anant, 29, tied the knot with Radhika, daughter of Indian pharma tycoons Viren and Shaila Merchant, in a traditional Hindu ceremony at Mumbai's Jio World Drive -- a convention centre built and owned by the Ambani family.

With inputs from PTI

