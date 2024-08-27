Anand L Rai gives big update on Kangana Ranaut, R Madhavan starrer 'Tanu Weds Manu 3'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anand L Rai gives big update on 'Tanu Weds Manu 3'

'Tanu Weds Manu' starring Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan is a popular film franchise. Directed by Anand L Rai, the film revolves around the love story of Tanu (Kangana) and Manu (Madhavan). Recently, the director revealed that the demand for making its third part is increasing. Meanwhile, now Anand L Rai has also given a big update on the shooting of the film, due to which the excitement of the fans has reached the seventh sky.

Talking about 'Tanu Weds Manu 3', director Anand L Rai told Hindustan Times that he is working on the story. Also, bringing the characters back into a big story is a big responsibility. He said, 'I know questions have been raised. Where Tanu Weds Manu Returns ended... is it appropriate to make a sequel from there? It depends only on the story, nothing else. I am working on it, and as soon as the story is ready, I will also start shooting the film.'

Talking further about his film, Anand said that if his motive was to make money, he would have started shooting in three months, but his motive is to tell a story to his audience. Anand L Rai added, 'If I want to tell a story to my audience for more satisfaction than the last two instalments, I have to work hard. The work is in full swing.' The shooting of the film is expected to start in the year 2025.

The filmmaker said that the pressure to live up to the benchmark of the second part is real. He said that it is an exciting part of his business that one has to handle responsibility thoughtfully and not let the pressure overwhelm him. The director is also working on his next film 'Tere Ishq Mein' starring Dhanush.

Directed by Anand L Rai, 'Tanu Weds Manu' was released in the year 2011. Its second instalment came in the year 2015, named 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns'. Both films did very well at the box office. Now the audience is eagerly waiting for its third installment.

