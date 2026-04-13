'In immense grief': Amitabh Bachchan pens heartfelt tribute for Asha Bhosle

New Delhi:

Amitabh Bachchan, who has seen Asha Bhosle's work closely over the years, paid her a heartfelt tribute. The legendary actor remembered the 92-year-old singer and mentioned that her passing has left him "in immense grief". Asha Bhosle was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday, April 12, due to a chest infection and exhaustion. She passed away on Sunday afternoon, her son Anand Bhosle confirmed, adding that her funeral will take place at Shivaji Park on Monday.

Amitabh Bachchan pays tribute to Asha Bhosle

Big B, as he is fondly called, took to his blog post, and began by writing, "Sorrow and grief". He continued, "An entire era .. an incredible .. a phenominal, astounding, prodigious , presence … lost yesterday .. the iconic, legendary Asha Bhosle ji , has left us .. In immense grief."

He added, "Her versatility in giving life to every song she gave voice to .. gone to the heavens .. and has left us an entire encyclopedia of eternal music .. The body has left us .. but her soul shall remain forever with us .. Her voice - the soul, shall ever be immortalised." Take a look:

(Image Source : TUMBLR/AMITABH BACHCHAN)Amitabh Bachchan remembers Asha Bhosle

This is a developing story.