'They are all leaving us': Amitabh Bachchan mourns Kamini Kaushal's death, pens heart-wrenching note Amitabh Bachchan penned an emotional blog mourning veteran actress Kamini Kaushal, calling her a dear family friend. The 98-year-old actress was known for her work in films like Do Bhai (1947), Shaheed (1948), Nadiya Ke Paar and others.

Veteran Bollywood actress Kamini Kaushal has died at the age of 98. The news of her demise has left fans and the entertainment industry in mourning. Expressing his grief, Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog and remembered her in an emotional post.

In his blog, Big B wrote, “...and another loss… a dear family friend from the days of yore, when there was no partition. Kamini Kaushal ji… a legendary artist, an icon who contributed immensely to our industry and who remained with us till the very last. Her family and Maa ji’s families were very dear friends in erstwhile pre-Partition Punjab… (sic).”

The Kalki 2898 AD actor also shared that Kamini Kaushal was closely connected to his family. He wrote, Kamini ji's elder sister was a very close friend of Maaji .. they were classmates, and a most joyous bunch of like minded friends .. the elder sister passed away regretfully in an accident, and as per the tradition of the times , in such an unfortunate situation, the sister of the deceased was married to the bereaved husband , her brother-in law .. (sic)."

Amitabh Bachchan remembered her as part of an era of great significance and called it a “sad moment.” He concluded his post by writing, "A most pleasant warm affectionate and talented artist , has left us .. at the age of 98 .. an era of great remembrance gone .. not just for the film fraternity, but as a member of the friends fraternity.. One by one they all are leaving us .. a most sad moment , filled only now with condolence and prayer.. .. her legendary performances of those early days , now just memories .. (sic)."

Actress Kamini Kaushal delivered several hit films in her acting career. Her notable films include Do Bhai (1947), Shaheed (1948), Nadiya Ke Paar (1948), Ziddi (1948), Shabnam (1949), Paras (1949), Namoona (1949), Arzoo (1950), Jhanjar (1953) and others.

