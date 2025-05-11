Amitabh Bachchan breaks silence on ongoing India-Pakistan conflict 20 days after Pahalgam attack Amidst the ever-increasing tension between India and Pakistan, Amitabh Bachchan's reaction has finally come to the fore. The veteran actor shared a poem written by his father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan, on the occasion.

New Delhi:

The border tensions between India and Pakistan are constantly increasing. Even after the ceasefire, Pakistan did not stop its antics and violated the ceasefire on Saturday night. In such a situation, everyone is saluting the bravery of the country's army and encouraging them by standing in solidarity. Several Bollywood actors are also constantly raising their voices in support of the army. But in the meantime, Amitabh Bachchan, who is called the megastar of the century, was silent on social media all these days. He did not post anything regarding the Pahalgam terrorist attack and Operation Sindoor. And was even trolled for it. Now, finally, for the first time, Amitabh Bachchan has reacted to the ongoing conflict between the two countries.

Big B breaks the silence

About 20 days after the Pahalgam attack and five days after Operation Sindoor, Amitabh Bachchan has broken his silence on this whole matter. Big B has posted a post on X for the first time, saluting the army and targeting the terrorists. In this post, Big B has also mentioned some lines from his father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan's poem.

Amitabh Bachchan's post

'While celebrating the holidays, that monster dragged the innocent couple outside, stripped the husband naked, and after fulfilling his duty, started shooting him. Even after the wife fell on her knees and requested him not to kill her husband, that cowardly monster shot her husband very ruthlessly, making her a widow!! When the wife said, 'Kill me too!' The monster said, 'No! You go and tell your people. On the mental state of the daughter, I remembered a line from a poem by Pujya Babuji. Suppose that daughter went to '….' and said: The world is asking for vermilion in the ashes of the pyre'… (Babuji’s line). Then '….' Gave her the vermilion!!!' read Amitabh Bachchan's tweet.

Big B also shared the famous lines from his film Agnipath and write, 'OPERATION SINDOOR!!! Jai Hind! Jai Hind ki Sena. Tu na thamega kabhi, tu na mudega kabhi, tu na rukega kabhi, kar shapath, kar shapath...Agni Path! Agni Path! Agni Path!!!'

