Bollywood and TV celebs' stern reactions to Pakistan violating ceasefire understanding On Saturday evening, there was a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, but just for four hours. The ceasefire has been broken by Pakistan, after which many Indian actors expressed their anger on social media.

New Delhi:

On Saturday evening, a ceasefire was announced between India and Pakistan. But, the Pakistani army did not accept the ceasefire. Pakistan started its nefarious activities within just four hours of the ceasefire announcement. The Pakistani army first started shelling in the Sunderbani sector of Rajouri at around 7:30 pm. Indian actors took to their Instagram profiles to express displeasure over Pakistan breaking the ceasefire.

Parineeti Chopra

Actress Parineeti Chopra has shared the post of Aam Aadmi Party leader and her husband, Raghav Chadha, on her Instagram story. It reads, 'In less than three hours, Pakistan has violated the ceasefire. Reports are coming from the western region. Drones have been reported to be seen in Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur and other parts of Punjab. Shelling and UAV activity continue in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan is a rogue nation that can never be trusted. The world needs to see this'. Parineeti has shared this post and wrote, 'There are no words'.

Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari has also expressed anger over this. 'Pakistan broke the ceasefire. Now what? Another settlement for its betrayal?' read her Instagram stories.

Falak Naaz

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Falak Naaz has also shared Raghav Chadha's post on her Insta stories and wrote, 'Now come DM and give gyaan in the comment section. Where have those who raised the slogan of peace and tranquillity gone? We are shouting that if our home, our country, is harmed, then we will get the same in response. Jai Hind'.

The Ministry of External Affairs, in its second press conference on Saturday, said that Pakistan has violated the understanding reached between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan to stop the military action that was going on for the last few days. Addressing the press conference, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that the Indian Army is retaliating and dealing with this border intrusion.

