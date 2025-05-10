Harshvardhan Rane threatens to walk about of Sanam Teri Kasam 2 if Mawra Hocane gets cast, know whole matter Harshvardhan Rane has made an announcement on his Instagram handle where he said he won't be a part of Sanam Teri Kasam 2 if the makers hold on to the original cast. Read further to know the details.

Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane, who made his debut with the 2016 romantic-drama film Sanam Teri Kasam, made an announcement on Saturday on social media, in which he mentioned that he will not be a part of the second instalment of Sanam Teri Kasam if the makers decide to keep the original cast.

Taking to the Instagram stories, he wrote, 'While I am grateful for the experience however as things stand, and after reading the direct comments made about my country, I have made a decision to respectfully decline to be a part of 'Sanam Teri Kasam' part 2 if there is any possibility of the previous cast being repeated.' This comes after Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane, who was also featured in the 2016 film Sanam Teri Kasam, strongly condemned India during rising tensions between the two countries.

In the second Instagram story, Harshvardhan shared a screengrab of a news report showing Mawra Hocane's tweet after Operation Sindoor. Reacting to it, the actor wrote, 'I respect all artists and humans of this country, that country, Kenya and even Mars, but this kind of derogatory remarks about my country by anyone is unpardonable. Am okay with losing out on followers on Instagram, but wont allow anyone to walk over the pride and upbringing. Standing by your country is good, but disrespectful, hateful remarks about other country is not.'

For the unversed, the romantic-drama film 'Sanam Teri Kasam' didn't perform well at the box office at the time of its release. However, the Bollywood movie was re-released in February this year and became a hit. It is directed and written by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru and is available to watch on the OTT streaming platform Zee5.

Work front

Harshvardhan Rane was last seen in Sanjay Gupta's directorial The Miranda Brothers co-starring Sahher Bambba, Nikhil Chinappa and Rahul Dev in the lead roles. He will be next seen in the romantic drama Deewaniyat alongside Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa.

