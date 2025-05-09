Amid Indo-Pak tension, Samay Raina narrates his father's phone call from back home in Jammu Amid the growing tensions between India and Pakistan, stand-up comedian Samay Raina shared a conversation with his father living in Jammu with fans through his Instagram stories.

New Delhi:

After Operation Sindoor, tensions between India and Pakistan have increased. Attacks are being carried out by Pakistan in the areas adjoining the border of Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, several stars shared their reactions to the war situation through social media. Stand-up comedian Samay Raina also reacted to the drone and missile attacks carried out by Pakistan in Jammu and expressed his faith in the Indian Army. Samay shared a post late at night, in which he narrated his conversation with his father living in Jammu, who has assured him of his safety due to the vigilance and preparedness of the Indian Army.

Samay Raina's conversation with his father

Samay Raina wrote on his Instagram stories, 'My father calls me for the last time tonight from Jammu and says good night. His steady and calm voice inspires me to sleep and not worry - the Indian Armed Forces have everything under control. His calmness calms my restless thoughts.'

Samay Raina expressed confidence in the Indian Army

Samay Raina further wrote, ' I turned off the lights in my Mumbai home and went to the window to draw the curtains. Outside my window, my neighbour's lights are still burning. I know very little about him; it is the same here. I am wondering if he also has family in Jammu, maybe in Pathankot, or maybe he is the son of some brave soldier who will not be able to sleep all night tonight, waiting for his father's call in the morning. My great respect to the armed forces and their families for the sacrifices they make for our safety. Good night. Jai Hind'

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM)Samay Raina's Instagram stories

India carries out retaliatory attacks

The airstrikes carried out by Pakistan on Thursday evening targeted more than a dozen locations, including Jammu civil airport, Samba, RS Pura, Arnia and military stations in the region. Pakistan carried out these attacks just a day after India demolished nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor. However, India's S-400 air defence system successfully intercepted all incoming threats.

