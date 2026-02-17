Ameesha Patel reacts after non-bailable warrant in 2017 case, calls it 'old matter'

New Delhi:

Ameesha Patel is facing legal trouble after a Moradabad court issued a non-bailable warrant against her in connection with a 2017 case. The development has come even as the actor maintains that the matter is old and already settled. The update also comes just days after actor Rajpal Yadav was sent to jail in a cheque bounce case, before being granted interim bail on February 16.

What is Ameesha Patel's 2017 case all about?

According to reports, the case was filed by Pawan Kumar Verma, the owner of a Moradabad-based company. He alleged that Ameesha was hired to perform at a wedding on November 16, 2017. As per the complaint, an advance of Rs 14.50 lakh was paid, and her stay was arranged at a hotel on Delhi Road in Moradabad. However, the organiser claimed that she did not attend the event. Verma further alleged that after discussions, she had promised to return the full amount.

How did Ameesha Patel react to the controversy?

After reports of the non-bailable warrant surfaced, Ameesha took to her Instagram Story, calling the case an “old and settled matter”. She said her legal team would take action against the complainant.

“Media reports suggest about certain proceedings at Moradabad by one Pawan Verma. I wish to inform one and all that this is a V V old matter which was years back in which the said Pawan Verma had signed a settlement deed and received the entire agreed amount,” Ameesha wrote.

“Despite this it seems he has lodged proceedings making false allegations. My lawyers are initiating appropriate criminal proceedings of cheating against this person to expose his lies while I prefer to focus on my work and ignore people who choose to make a public spectacle for gaining attention on false pretexts,” she added.

Ameesha Patel has been asked to appear before the court on March 27.

