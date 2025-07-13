Amaal Mallik on sexual harassment allegations against his uncle Anu Malik, says 'There must be some truth' Music composer Amaal Mallik was in the news recently for his decision to separate from his family. Now, for the first time, Amaal spoke about uncle Anu Malik being accused of sexual harassment during the MeToo movement.

Anu Malik is one of the well-known music composers of Hindi cinema. He has sung many memorable songs. Years ago, the singer came into the limelight during the MeToo movement as he was accused of sexual harassment. Now his nephew Amaal Mallik has given his opinion on this matter. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Anu's nephew, spoke openly on the MeToo controversy and explained why he did not speak at that time. Let us tell you that Anu Malik and Daboo Malik are brothers, but they do not consider each other family.

There is no smoke without fire: Amaal

Amaal said, 'There must be some truth in the allegations, otherwise why would so many women accuse an experienced musician. When Anu Malik was accused during the MeToo movement, I neither spoke nor supported him. It was not my concern because I do not consider him my family. I was very embarrassed when these allegations were made against him. We never had any relationship. But I think if so many people have raised their voice against him, then I think there must be some truth in it. Why would people come and say such things? There is no smoke without fire. Five people cannot speak against the same person.'

Father was very sad: Amaal

During the MeToo movement, many women came forward and accused Anu Malik of sexual harassment. Amaal, who has worked with many female artists in his career, further said that his father, Dabboo, had once expressed concern over similar allegations against him and asked if he would also be dragged into this movement. However, he assured his father, 'It is not like that at all. I can never be a person who demands physical relations in exchange for songs. All the girls working with me feel safe.'

On the work front

Amaal last composed for Kartik Aaryan's blockbuster horror comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. He has not yet announced his next project. Recently, he surprised everyone by announcing his separation from the family.

