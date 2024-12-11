Alia Bhatt says 'history is yours' as she celebrates Payal Kapadia's Golden Globe nominations

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM All We Imagine As Light was released last month.

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt is all praises for Payal Kapadia after her acclaimed film, All We Imagine As Light, was nominated for two Golden Globe Awards. The Malayalam-Hindi film, which marks Kapadia's feature directorial debut, is nominated for Best Motion Picture Non-English Language and Best Direction - Motion Picture at the upcoming awards. Alia shared a video clip of Hollywood star Mindy Kaling announcing All We Imagine as one of the nominees in the Best Direction - Motion Picture category. "History is yours! @payalkapadiafilm @allweimagineaslightfilm," she captioned the announcement video on her Instagram Story on Tuesday. The official Instagram page of the film re-shared Alia's post on the platform.

See the post:

Image Source : INSTAGRAMAlia Bhatt's latest Instagram Stories

About the film

The film, an official India-French co-production, charted history by becoming the first Indian title from India to win the Grand Prix Award at the Cannes Film Festival in May. It follows two nurses Prabha (Kani Kusruti) and Anu (Divya Prabha) from Kerala navigating life and love in Mumbai along with their friend and cook Parvaty (Chhaya Kadam). All We Imagine, which was released in November in India after releasing in Kerala a month ago, is set to re-release in select cinemas on December 13.

"Coming back this Friday in select cinemas!" wrote Kapadia after an X user urged her to re-release the movie in theatres. Rana Daggubati's production banner Spirit Media has distributed All We Imagine," across Indian theatres.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Jigra alongside Vedang Raina, who played her younger brother. However, the film didn't perform nicely at the box office. She has several big projects in her kitty including Takht, Love and War, The Huntress, Baiju Bawra, and Jee Le Zaraa, among others.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 beats Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD as Google's most searched film of 2024

Also Read: Heeramandi to Mirzapur, Indian shows that topped Google's Most Searched list