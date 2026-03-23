Alia Bhatt reviews Dhurandhar 2, reveals her favourite scene from Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar film

New Delhi:

There is immense excitement surrounding Dhurandhar 2, not just among audiences, but among celebrities as well. This is evident from the numerous social media posts and reviews pouring in. A host of celebrities are singing the film's praises, and Alia Bhatt has now joined that growing list. The actress lauded Dhurandhar 2 and even revealed her favourite scene from the movie.

Alia Bhatt praises Dhurandhar 2

Alia Bhatt is quite active on social media, frequently sharing various posts with her followers. Recently, she took to social media to shower praise on her friend's film, Dhurandhar 2. She shared a still from the movie with the caption, 'Jaskirat Singh Rangi, this moment is everything. It captures the magic that happens when an actor and a director are completely in sync. A huge congratulations to Team Dhurandhar; this is a historic moment for cinema.'

Alia's favourite scene

In her post, Alia Bhatt shared the very scene that moved everyone in the theatres to tears. In this particular sequence, Ranveer Singh, sporting a turban, is seen with tears welling up in his eyes. This is the scene where Hamza returns to his family, once again assuming the identity of Jaskirat. However, upon seeing that his family has moved on with their lives, he stops himself from approaching them. Yet, this single scene proved powerful enough to bring the entire theatre audience to tears. It was this very scene that resonated most deeply with Alia Bhatt as well.

About Dhurandhar 2

It is worth noting that Dhurandhar 2, which was released on March 19th, features Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun in the lead roles. The film also boasts a stellar supporting cast, including actors such as Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, R. Madhavan, and Manav Gohil. This film grossed Rs 100 crore on its very first day of release. Meanwhile, by its fourth day of release, the film had earned Rs 450 crore in India.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2: How many Filmfare awards does Ranveer Singh have? Full list inside