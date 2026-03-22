Dhurandhar 2: How many Filmfare awards does Ranveer Singh have? Full list inside

New Delhi:

Ranveer Singh has taken over social media with his compelling performance in Dhurandhar and its sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge. While in the first part, the actor delivered an restrained performances, in the second part, Ranveer showed his range and calibre as an actor.

With this, once again the actor has stamped himself as a strong contention for the Filmfare Best Actor Award. But before that, let's see how many black lady the Dhurandhar actor has?

Ranveer Singh has 5 Filmfare Awards

Ranveer Singh owned the black lady with his debut film itself, Band Baaja Baaraat. He later went on to win the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) award for Bajirao Mastani, Gully Boy and 83. Moreover, very few people know that the actor also won the Filmfare Best Actor (Critics) award in 2018 for Padmaavat.

See the full list and the year here:

Best Male Debut - Band Baaja Baaraat (2010)

Best Actor - Bajirao Mastani (2015)

Best Actor - Gully Boy (2019)

Best Actor - 83 (2021)

Best Actor (Critics) - Padmaavat (2018)

Bollywood actors with most Filmfare awards

Dilip Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan hold the record for the most Filmfare Awards for Best Actor, having won 8 awards each. They are followed by Amitabh Bachchan with 7 wins.

Next in line are Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor, each winning four Best Actor awards.

So far, Ranveer Singh has three Best Actor awards, hence, if he wins a Filmfare Award for Dhurandhar, he will be lining up with Ranbir Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan.

Dhurandhar crosses Rs 300 crore mark

Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 102.55 crore on its opening day. According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 80.72 crore on its second day, while successfully earning Rs 113 crore on its third day. The film's total collection at the Indian box office now stands at Rs 339.27 crore. On just the third day of its release, the film successfully crossed the Rs 300 crore milestone.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 song list: Aari Aari, Didi, Jaan Se Guzarte Hain, Phir Se, Main Aur Tu and others