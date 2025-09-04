Alia Bhatt pays heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor on his 73rd birth anniversary, says 'miss you'

On the 73rd birth anniversary of the late Bollywood legend Rishi Kapoor, actress Alia Bhatt took to social media to pay a heartfelt tribute. On Thursday, the Jigra actress reshared a video post by her mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor, on her Instagram stories.
For the unversed, the video, originally shared by Neetu Kapoor, is a clip from the show 'Khullam Khulla – Live with Rishi Kapoor', where he shared his anecdotes from his work life.
Alia Bhatt's heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor
Along with the video, Alia Bhatt wrote a simple text, "Always and forever, miss you.. happy birthday," expressing her love and admiration for the late actor.
Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor with a special throwback video
Rishi Kapoor's wife Neetu Kapoor paid tribute by sharing an emotional video clip from the event "Khullam Khulla – Live with Rishi Kapoor" on Instagram with the caption that reads, "You will always remain in our hearts happy birthday."
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares a family moment
On the other hand, Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared a throwback picture of herself with her family. The picture also includes Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. She wrote, "We celebrate you everyday papa you are loved. missed, and remembered-always. Happy Birthday, Love You."
Alia Bhatt's work front
On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Vasan Bala's action drama 'Jigra' alongside Manoj Pahwa, Vidang Raina, Sheeba Agarwal, and others in the lead roles. She will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War. The film is slated to hit the big screens in March 2026.