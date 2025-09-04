Baaghi 4 release turns spotlight on Tiger Shroff’s career and Harnaaz Sandhu’s debut Baaghi 4 hits theatres tomorrow with Tiger Shroff eyeing a big comeback and Harnaaz Sandhu’s debut creating buzz. Will this film turn the tide for him?

New Delhi:

Tiger Shroff is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Baaghi 4.

The film franchise that has always brought luck to Tiger may also redeem his failing career, as his post-pandemic films have failed to do anything special at the box office.

Tiger Shroff bets big on Baaghi 4 for box office revival

But this time now all eyes will be on Tiger. The film series that has always changed its lead actress will, this time, mark Miss Universe 2021, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu's Bollywood debut.

Harnaaz Sandhu’s Bollywood debut in Baaghi 4

The beauty pageant winner, who was trolled for her weight gain as she was dealing with celiac disease, an autoimmune condition triggered by gluten, has already shut several mouths with her transformation.

For the unversed, Sandhu returned to the Miss Universe for her final walk in January 2023 and was trolled for her weight. But in just two years, she not only made a striking comeback in her old self after recovery but has also forced people to take her seriously.

Moreover, Sandhu has also succeeded in impressing netizens with her screen presence in Baaghi 4 songs and trailer. Now it only remains to see if she can continue the winning streak with her acting performance as well.

Baaghi 4 cast, director and release date details

Apart from Tiger Shroff and Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, Baaghi 4 also features Sonam Bajwa and Sunjay Dutt in lead roles. The film, backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, is directed by A. Harsha. The movie will hit theatres tomorrow, on September 5 and will clash with Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files and Nushrrat Bharuccha's Ufff Yeh Siyapaa.

Baaghi 4 advance booking collections and early buzz

Baaghi 4 is looking strong in advance bookings. The movie is having a good opening based on this collection. According to Sacnilk, Baaghi 4's opening day pre-sales are around Rs 2.75 crores gross.

