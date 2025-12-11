Alia Bhatt bags Golden Globe Horizon Award, says 'never shrink your dream' at Red Sea Film Festival Alia Bhatt won the Golden Globe Horizon Award at the Red Sea Film Festival. She shared a carousel post on Thursday, giving fans a glimpse of the event.

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt was honoured with the Golden Globe Horizon Award at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress took to her Instagram to share the news with fans and followers.

Alia Bhatt was honoured at a ceremony alongside Tunisian actor Hend Sabry, who was felicitated with the Omar Sharif Award. For the caption, she wrote, "a gentle reminder of why I love cinema...its power to bridge horizons Honoured to receive the @redseafilm golden globe horizon award (sic)."

In one of the slides, Alia Bhatt can be seen delivering a speech, she said "I stand here today as truly grateful 5-year old that I got to live my dream and I just want to talk to every girl out there who perhaps feels that her dream is too big or too large or too unachievable. The thing I would say from the little time that I have been working is never shrink your dream to fit in anyone else's reality. Just hold on to it long enough to show up and do the work everyday and chase the horizon no matter wherever it takes you."

Fans quickly reacted to Alia Bhatt's post with congratulatory messages. One user wrote, "Congratulations Aliaa!! So proud of you my love (sic)." Another added, "How do I tell how happy and proud I'm!! Congratulations AB for your first golden globe! (sic)." Celebrities like Athiya Shetty, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacted with a like. Whereas, Hrithik Roshan commented, "Beautiful pics (sic)."

During the event, the 32-year-old actress Alia Bhatt said, "This is an honour to be recognised by the Golden Globes and I am grateful for the opportunity to speak for a new generation of aspiring performers and women who are making a difference in film and television around the world."

