'Act in 3 days to protect Salman Khan's personality rights': Delhi HC to social media platforms

New Delhi:

The Delhi High Court on Thursday told social media companies that they must take action within three days on Bollywood star Salman Khan's complaint about protecting his personality rights. Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora said she will pass a detailed interim restraining order related to other entities impleaded in the matter.

The high court directed the social media intermediaries to treat the actor's suit as a complaint under the Information and Technology (Intermediaries Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 and take the required steps within three days.

The court ordered the social media intermediaries to notify Salman Khan if they had any concerns about any of the links he provided.

Salman Khan moves Delhi HC to protect his personality rights

For the unversed, Salman Khan approached the high court to aiming to prevent the unauthorised use of his name, images, persona and likeness by social media platforms and e-commerce websites, and to protect his personality rights.

Recently, several notable actors like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and Ajay Devgn, filmmaker Karan Johar, singer Kumar Sanu, Telugu actor Akkineni Nagarjuna and others have received interim relief from the High Court over the protection of their publicity and personality rights. War 2 actor Jr NTR has also approached the Delhi High Court regarding the same; however, the court is yet to pass an order on his petition.

Salman Khan's work front

On the work front, Salman Khan was recently seen hosting Colors TV's show Bigg Boss 19, which concluded with its grand finale on December 7, 2025. He will be next seen in a war drama film, Battle of Galwan. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film also stars Chitrangda Singh in the key roles.

(With PTI Inputs)

