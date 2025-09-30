Akshaye Khanna looks unrecognisable as 'Asuraguru Shukracharya' in Prasanth Varma's Mahakali The makers of the upcoming Telugu-language film 'Mahakali' dropped the first look poster featuring actor Akshaye Khanna as 'Asuraguru Shukracharya' on Tuesday. Check the Instagram post here.

Filmmaker Prasanth Varma on Tuesday unveiled the first-look poster of veteran actor Akshaye Khanna as the enigmatic 'Asuraguru Shukracharya' in his upcoming film 'Mahakali'. In the poster Khanna looks unrecognisable in a powerful avatar.

It is significant to note that this movie marks the Telugu debut of Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna who was last seen in Laxman Utekar's action epic film 'Chaava' alongside Vicky Kaushal. In Chaava, Akshaye played the role of Aurangzeb.

Makers unveils Akshaye Khanna's first look from 'Mahakali'

The caption of the post reads, "In the shadows of gods, rose the brightest flame of rebellion Presenting The Enigmatic #AkshayeKhanna as the eternal ‘Asuraguru SHUKRACHARYA’ from #Mahakali." The post has garnered over 30 thousands likes and hundreds of comments so far.

Social media reacts

Social media users were quick to react to Akshaye Khanna's look, with many commenting on his resemblance to Amitabh Bachchan's Ashwatthama in Kalki 2898 AD. One user wrote, "Ashwathama look amitabh bachchan." Another added, " Thought Ashwathama Looks Same."

About the film 'Mahakali'

The Telugu-language film is produced by Riwaz Ramesh Duggal and created by Prasanth Varma and directed by Puja Aparna Kolluru. The film 'Mahakali' is a part of Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU) which also includes projects like 'Hanu Man', 'Jai Hanuman' starring Rishab Shetty, 'Adhira' featuring Dasari Kalyan and untitled film starring Mokshagna Teja.

Akshaye Khanna's work front

Renowned actor Akshaye Khanna has delivered several hit films in his acting career so far. His notable roles include 'Dil Chahta Hai', 'Border', 'Race', 'Drishyam 2' and others. He will be next seen in Aditya Dhar's most-anticipated film 'Dhurandhar' which is slated to hit the big screens on December 5, 2025. The film also stars R Madhavan, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and others in key roles.

