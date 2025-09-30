They Call Him OG Day 5 Box Office collection: Pawan Kalyan’s action drama sees first weekday dip Pawan Kalyan's gangster crime drama film 'They Call Him OG' witnessed a drop in its box office earnings on its first Monday. Know how much Sujeeth's directorial collected on its fifth day. Also, check its worldwide collection here.

New Delhi:

Pawan Kalyan's gangster crime drama film 'They Call Him OG' made a strong impact at the box office, earning Rs 21 crore from paid previews on Wednesday, followed by Rs 63.75 crore on its opening day. The craze for the superstar Pawan Kalyan's film remains high, and its box office collections are proof.

Within five days of its theatrical release, the movie has already entered the Rs 100 crore club. Directed by Sujeeth, the film saw a decrease of 71.06% on its second day, but it regained momentum over the weekend, collecting Rs 18.5 crore on both Saturday and Sunday.

They Call Him OG box office collection day 5

However, after consecutive double-digit earnings, the Telugu-language film collected Rs 7.50 crore on its first Monday. With this, the film’s total box office collection across India stands at Rs 147.70 crore.

They Call Him OG occupancy rate on Monday

In terms of the film's overall occupancy rate, the film recorded an overall 18.34% Telugu occupancy on Monday. The highest occupancy rate of 21.83% was recorded in the night shows, followed by 19.24% in evening shows, 19.03% in afternoon, and 13.24% in the morning shows.

They Call Him OG worldwide box office collection

Power star Pawan Kalyan's film 'They Call Him OG' has crossed the Rs 200 crore milestone at the worldwide box office. It is worth noting that this marks the first-ever film in Pawan Kalyan's career to achieve this.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has collected Rs 227 crore at the worldwide box office so far. Its net collection in India is Rs 140.2 crore, while the overseas collection of 'They Call Him OG' stands at Rs 58.95 crore. The film's gross collection in India is Rs 168.05 crore as of now.

